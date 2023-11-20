Edmunds recorded eight tackles and an interception in the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Edmunds has exactly eight or nine stops in six of the nine games he's played. The only poor performance he had this season was when he left the Week 8 game early with the knee injury that sidelined him for two games. He should continue to be among the highest floor plays in IDP.
