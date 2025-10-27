Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Seven tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds posted seven tackles, including 1.0 sack and two tackles for loss, in the Bears' 30-16 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Edmunds has logged at least seven stops in every game and has sacks in consecutive weeks. His blend of tackle floor/ceiling and splash plays puts him in the elite IDP tier.
