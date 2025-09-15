Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Solid tackle numbers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds collected seven tackles in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
For the second week in a row, Edmunds tied for second on the Bears with seven stops. He's a solid bet to retain a high scoring floor in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Racks up seven tackles Monday•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Fades injury report•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Nursing soft-tissue injury•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Another 100-tackle season•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Totals six tackles in Week 17•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Racks up eight tackles•