Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Strong tackle total in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds recorded nine tackles, including seven solo, in the Bears' 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Edmunds posted at least seven tackles in nine of his first 10 games this season before returning from a four-game absence with a groin injury last week. He followed up a six-tackle effort against Green Bay with another high-volume outing. The tackle consistency keeps him in the high-floor IDP tier when active.
