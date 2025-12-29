Edmunds recorded nine tackles, including seven solo, in the Bears' 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Edmunds posted at least seven tackles in nine of his first 10 games this season before returning from a four-game absence with a groin injury last week. He followed up a six-tackle effort against Green Bay with another high-volume outing. The tackle consistency keeps him in the high-floor IDP tier when active.