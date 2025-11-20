Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Tending to groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds (groin) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Edmunds collected nine tackles in Week 11 at Minnesota, but it seems like he might have also picked up a groin issue along the way. He'll probably have to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play in Week 12 versus the Steelers.
