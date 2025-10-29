default-cbs-image
Edmunds recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Bears' loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Despite playing 94 percent of the defensive snaps, Edmunds did very little in the box score, as his three tackles were easily Edmunds' fewest of the season. On the year, he's recorded 64 tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass breakups, including three interceptions.

