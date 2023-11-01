Edmunds (knee) is considered day-to-day, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Edmunds was originally feared to have suffered a more significant injury when he left Sunday's loss to the Chargers due to a knee injury, so this update is a positive one. Still, the linebacker's practice participation will be worth monitoring as the Bears prepare to face the Saints in Week 9. Jack Sanborn would be in line for a larger role if Edwards sits out Sunday in New Orleans.