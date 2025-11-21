Edmunds (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

The 27-year-old didn't practice all week due to a groin injury and is now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. Edmunds is an integral part of the Bears' defense, recording 89 total tackles and nine passes defensed, including four interceptions, over 10 appearances this year. While he's out in Week 12, expect Ruben Hyppolite to have an expanded role on Chicago's defense.