Taylor is signing with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor was released by the Bengals on Tuesday, but he landed a spot on Chicago's active roster a day later. The 2017 fifth-rounder saw most of his production as a return man last year, racking up 340 yards on punt returns. Velus Jones was absent for an undisclosed reason late in training camp and the preseason, and Taylor would be a candidate to take on return duties if Jones misses time during the regular season.