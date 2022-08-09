Although David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are atop the Bears' running back depth chart, Ebner's versatility could help him earn a role, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Ebner was drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft. His potential could eventually allow him to function as a rusher, receiver and punt returner. But unless Montgomery or Herbert miss time, it will be difficult for the rookie to see significant snaps on offense. For now, he's most likely competing for a role in the return game.