The Bears selected Ebner in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

James Cook didn't do anything at Georgia that Ebner failed to do at Baylor -- both are pass-catching specialist running backs -- and Ebner even has better size-adjusted speed with a 4.43-second 40 at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds (Cook was credited with a 4.42 at 199 pounds), yet Ebner goes here four rounds later. Ebner is a natural pass catcher to the point that he can actually line up at wide receiver rather than just catch passes out of the backfield, and the Bears are notably short on proven pass catchers. Ebner is no doubt a long shot to provide fantasy value -- he needs to worry about making the team first -- but there is a chance that the Bears need him to catch a surprisingly high number of passes surprisingly early in his career.