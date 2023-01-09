Ebner was targeted twice in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 24 carries for 54 yards along with two receptions for 16 yards.

Ebner saw most of his opportunities as a running back when David Montgomery missed time during Weeks 3 and 4, but he never played significant snaps in any other game the rest of the season. It's likely that he'll be counted on to continue his role as a kick returner next year, and if he shows progress as a running back, he could see enhanced opportunities in that capacity as well. He's under contract through 2025.