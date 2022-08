Ebner (ankle) missed Thursday's practice, making it unlikely he plays Saturday against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Ebner injured his ankle in the Bears' last game against the Seahawks and hasn't practiced since. He was battling with Darrynton Evans for the No. 3 running back role behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. If he sits out, he'll have two weeks to get ready for the regular-season opener.