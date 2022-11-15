Ebner could step up as the No. 2 running back after the Bears placed Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With David Montgomery sidelined earlier in the season, Ebner operated behind Hebert and rushed 13 times for 43 yards while securing two of three targets for eight yards across Weeks 3 and 4. The rookie sixth-round pick could see a similar backup role with Herbert now sidelined. Montgomery has recorded more than 15 rushing attempts just once this season, so there's certainly room for Ebner to carve out an offensive role moving forward.