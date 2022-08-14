Ebner rushed six times for 31 yards and caught his only target for a 12-yard touchdown in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ebner ran a pass route out of the backfield, resulting in a scoring pass from backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. In addition, Ebner was the only Chicago running back to average more than 3.7 yards per carry, though he had his production against the Kansas City backups. Regardless, it was a solid professional debut, as he tries to win the No. 3 running back role behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.