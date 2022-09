Ebner rushed seven times for 23 yards in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Ebner saw second-string running back duties when David Montgomery left the game with an ankle injury. Despite profiling as a strong receiving back, with Justin Fields throwing just 17 passes, Ebner had one target. If Montgomery misses time, Ebner will likely resume the the No. 2 role, giving him increased fantasy value.