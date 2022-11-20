Ebner rushed eight times for six yards in the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Although the Bears ran the ball 41 times, 35 of those carries went to David Montgomery and Justin Fields, leaving just a small number of touches for Ebner. It would appear that Ebner will see a limited number of touches while Khalil Herbert (hip) spends time on injured reserve. However, should there be any games that are decided early, Ebner could be a candidate to see significant work in those late-game situations.