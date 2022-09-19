Gipson notched a pair of sacks and four tackles in the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After posting seven sacks for the Bears in 2021, Gipson posted his first two of the season against the Packers. Since last year and continuing through Week 2, he's had a number of games with three or four tackles, and along with ability to sack the quarterback, he 's shaping up as a solid IDP option as a defensive lineman.