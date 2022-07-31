Gipson is likely to start across from Robert Quinn at defensive end Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Although the Bears also have newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad and rookie Dominique Robinson set to rotate in along the defensive line frequently, Gipson currently projects to lead the defensive ends in snaps along with Quinn. Coming off a seven-sack performance as a second-year player last season, the rotational lineman will likely have the most IDP value in leagues that award weighted points for sacks.