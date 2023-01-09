Gipson recorded four tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 31 tackles and three sacks over 17 games played.

In 2021, Gipson looked like a player on the rise after posting 39 tackles and seven sacks, but his production regressed significantly. He was in a nearly-equal timeshare with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Gipson failed to reach 30 tackles while seeing his sack total drop by more than half of last year's total. He'll likely have a similar role, as he's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.