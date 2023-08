The Bears have given Gipson permission to seek a trade, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gipson saw his production decrease for the Bears in 2022, as he was in a nearly equal timeshare with Al-Quadin Muhammad. He is looking at a similar role in the upcoming season, and would prefer to find a defense with a 3-4 system. It is unclear what his market value will be or how quickly a trade will be completed.