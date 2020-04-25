Bears' Trevis Gipson: Windy City bound

The Bears selected Gipson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

Gipson comes to Chicago from Tulsa, where he was a two-year starter on the edge. Long-armed and tall at 6-foot-3 with 33.88-inch arms, Gipson has good take-on tools and good burst for his size. He had 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks as a redshirt senior in 2019. He profiles as an outside linebacker in the Bears' scheme behind Robert Quinn and Barkevious Mingo, with Khalil Mack holding things down on the other side of the formation.