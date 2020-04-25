Bears' Trevis Gipson: Windy City bound
The Bears selected Gipson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 155th overall.
Gipson comes to Chicago from Tulsa, where he was a two-year starter on the edge. Long-armed and tall at 6-foot-3 with 33.88-inch arms, Gipson has good take-on tools and good burst for his size. He had 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks as a redshirt senior in 2019. He profiles as an outside linebacker in the Bears' scheme behind Robert Quinn and Barkevious Mingo, with Khalil Mack holding things down on the other side of the formation.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.