Wesco (calf) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Lions.
Wesco has missed the last two games while nursing a calf injury, but he was able to return to log limited practices all week, giving him a shot to return in Week 17 against Detroit. The tight end greatly operates as a blocker in the run game, reeling in just two catches for 26 yards on four targets over 12 games this year. Wesco's status is worth monitoring as the game approaches and if he can't go, Ryan Griffin would likely continue to operate in Wesco's role.