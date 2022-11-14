site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Trevon Wesco: Doesn't record a catch
Wesco was targeted once but didn't tally a reception in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Wesco has been targeted three times this season, catching one pass for 23 yards. He's mostly used as a blocker, so unless his role changes, he won't likely be a viable fantasy option in most leagues.
