Wesco (leg) has been downgraded to doubtful to return versus the Packers on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Wesco was initially deemed questionable to return after being forced out with a leg injury early in the first quarter, and it appears he'll likely remain out for the remainder of the game. The 27-year-old has caught just two of his four passes for 26 yards so far this season, so his absence shouldn't make much of an impact in Chicago's passing game.