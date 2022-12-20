Wesco (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Wesco has been unable to partake in any action since he injured his calf against the Packers back in Week 13, and his estimation as a non-participant during Tuesday's walk-through session doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up this weekend against the Bills. If the fourth-year pro is unable to gain medical clearance before Saturday's matchup, then Ryan Griffin should once again serve as Chicago's No. 2 tight behind Cole Kmet.