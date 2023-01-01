site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Trevon Wesco: Ready to go Sunday
Wesco (calf) is active Sunday against the Lions.
Wesco will return to the field after missing the team's previous two games. He should operate as the team's No. 2 tight end and mostly as an extra blocker, behind Cole Kmet.
