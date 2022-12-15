Wesco (calf) was listed as a non-participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday.
Wesco was forced out early with a calf injury and did not return during Week 13's loss to Green Bay. The tight end has now remained sidelined following Chicago's Week 14 bye, so he could be in jeopardy of missing his first game since the season opener against San Francisco. Wesco has caught two of four targets for 26 yards over 12 games while serving as Chicago's No. 2 tight end behind Cole Kmet, so his potential absence would leave Ryan Griffin to step up into a slightly bigger role Sunday against Philadelphia.