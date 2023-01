Wesco didn't handle an offensive touch in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with two receptions for 26 yards over 14 games played.

Wesco averaged about 15 snaps per game, but he was targeted four times all year. Primarily a blocker, he has eight receptions over his four-year career, and he hasn't had more than three catches in any season. He's now an unrestricted free agent.