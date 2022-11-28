site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Trevon Wesco: Targeted once in defeat
RotoWire Staff
Wesco caught a three-yard pass in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Wesco has two catches on four targets this season, and he isn't a significant part of the Chicago passing attack, making him a player to avoid when setting weekly fantasy lineups.
