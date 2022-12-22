site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Trevon Wesco: Won't play vs. Bills
Wesco (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game versus Buffalo.
Wesco will miss his second consecutive game as he works to recover from a calf injury he sustained in Week 13 versus Green Bay. In his absence, Ryan Griffin should see more snaps as a blocker.
