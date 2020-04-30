Bears' Trevor Davis: Latches on with Bears
Davis signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Wednesday.
Davis appeared in 14 games between the Raiders, Dolphins and Packers last season, catching eight passes for 111 yards. The 26-year-old has only 16 catches over his four-year career, and his likeliest path to a roster spot in Chicago figures to be as a returner.
