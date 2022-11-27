Siemian appears on track to start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Jets with Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Before making an official call on Fields' status when it releases its Week 12 inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Chicago will give Fields an opportunity to warm up early Sunday as he attempts to prove his health. However, after Fields was limited in practices all week due to what's been described as an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, the second-year signal-caller is considered a "long shot" to play, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Bears seemingly telegraphed Fields' expected absence by elevating Nathan Peterman from the practice squad Saturday, with Peterman likely to serve as Siemian's backup. Siemian has made only one appearance off the bench in 2022, but the 30-year-old has previously picked up 29 starts since entering the NFL in 2015. Four of those starts came last season with the Saints, with Siemian completing 83 of 144 attempts (57.6 percent) for 924 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in those outings. For as long as the game plan allows for it Sunday, expect the Bears to adopt a more conservative offensive approach under Siemian, who could struggle to help Chicago continue their streak of four consecutive games with at least 24 points.