Siemian started at QB for the Bears on Sunday against the Jets, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

With Justin Fields (shoulder) unavailable, Siemian had been expected to start Sunday, but after he injured an oblique muscle during warmups, the Bears announced that Nathan Peterman would draw the assignment instead. Evidently, Siemian felt better as kickoff approached and he ended up starting the contest after all. Fields' next chance to suit up will arrive next weekend, when Chicago faces Green Bay in Week 13.