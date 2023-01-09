Siemian ended the season completing 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception.

Siemian struggled in his spot-start against the Jets in Week 12, though that was far from an ideal matchup that also had terrible weather conditions. As backup quarterbacks go, Siemian has been a reasonable option for the Saints and the Bears over the last two years. He'll likely be in a similar role next year, which will be his seventh year in the league. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.