Trevor Siemian is expected to serve as Justin Fields' backup (a href="https://www.chicagobearshq.com/bears-football/story/bears-qb-season-preview-justin-fields-trevor-siemian-nathan-peterson-19596"> Dustin Riese of ChicagoBearsHQ.com reports.
In his five-year career, Siemian has made starts for both the Broncos and Saints. After posting a 30:24 TD:INT in three years with Denver, he had an impressive 11:3 TD:INT with the Saints last year. However, he's yet to reach a 60 percent completion rate in any season during his career. He'd likely be an emergency fantasy option if Fields missed time.