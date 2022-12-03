Siemian was placed on the Bears' injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Siemian is set to undergo season-ending surgery for an oblique injury sustained in pregame warmups ahead of Chicago's Week 12 loss to the Jets. The 30-year-old quarterback was then ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, and he'll now turn his focus toward recovering ahead of the 2023 season. With Siemian done for the year, the Bears have signed Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback behind Justin Field on Sunday.
