Siemian suffered an oblique injury in pregame warmups and won't start Sunday's game against the Jets, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Justin Fields (shoulder) inactive for the contest, Siemian was on track to make his second appearance and first start of the season for Chicago. However, due to the unfortunate timing of his injury, Siemian doesn't look as though he'll be available as anything more than a No. 2 option, as the Bears have now announced that Nathan Peterman -- who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday -- will draw the start. Running back David Montgomery is the Bears' emergency No. 3 option if neither Peterman nor Siemian can finish the game.