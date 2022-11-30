Siemian won't practice Wednesday due to an oblique injury, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Siemian injured his oblique during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, though he managed to play through the issue while filling in as the starter in place of the injured Justin Fields (shoulder). He wasn't especially effective, however, completing 14 of 25 attempts for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Fields is practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday and hasn't been ruled out for the Bears' matchup with the Packers in Week 13, though his availability looks truly uncertain. With their top two quarterbacks managing injuries, the Bears were motivated to add another healthy signal-caller to the mix and did so by signing Tim Boyle off Detroit's practice squad Wednesday.
More News
-
Bears' Trevor Siemian: Struggles after hot start•
-
Bears' Trevor Siemian: Draws Week 12 start•
-
Bears' Trevor Siemian: Week 12 starter TBD•
-
Bears' Trevor Siemian: Injures oblique, won't start Sunday•
-
Bears' Trevor Siemian: Starting for Fields in Week 12•
-
Bears' Trevor Siemian: Appears set for Week 12 start•