Siemian completed seven of 13 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Siemian entered the game after Justin Fields and the starters finished their work for the day. The veteran backup threw scoring passes to Trestan Ebner and Dazz Newsome against the Chiefs' backup defenders. It's likely that Siemian will be the No. 2 quarterback for Chicago going into the regular season.