Siemian will start in place of Justin Fields (shoulder) Sunday at the Jets.
Considering Fields emerged from last Sunday's defeat in Atlanta with a separated left, non-throwing shoulder that includes partially torn ligaments, it's no surprise Siemian is getting a chance to direct the Bears offense just one week later. With Fields' inactive status confirmed, Siemian will take the field for the second time this season after handling three snaps in a Week 8 loss at Dallas. Siemian's most recent extended action occurred last year with the Saints, when he completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while taking nine carries for 20 yards and another score in six appearances (four starts).