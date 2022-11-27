Siemian completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets. He added eight yards on four rushing attempts.

Siemian got off to a strong start, completing three of five passes for 62 yards on the opening drive to set up a 22-yard Cairo Santos field goal before adding another 58 passing yards on the following possession, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle to take a 10-7 lead. New York's defense woke up after that, holding Siemian and the Bears in check the rest of the way. His final pass was an interception on first and goal, after which the Jets ran out the final 5:04. If Justin Fields (shoulder) feels good enough to play against the Packers in Week 13, Siemian will be back on the bench, but keep in mind that Chicago could play it safe with the second-year starter's injury by having Fields sit out through the Bears' Week 14 bye.