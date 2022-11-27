Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that Bears media relations told reporters that it's a game-time decision between Siemian and Nathan Peterman as to who will start Sunday's game against the Jets.

With Justin Fields (shoulder) inactive for the Bears' Week 12 contest, Trevor Siemian had been in line to start, but suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups. Peterman was then named the team's starting QB, but now it's a game-time decision regarding who will get the nod.