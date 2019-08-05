Bears' Trey Burton: Absence is precautionary
Coach Matt Nagy relayed that Burton's absence from practice is precautionary and not indicative of a setback related to the tight end's offseason sports hernia surgery. "We need him 100 percent for Week 1," Nagy noted Monday.
In his absence, added tight end reps will be available for Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker. Once healthy, Burton will look to build off his 54/569/6 stat line from last season, with improvements in 2019 on that end hinging on both his health and the continued development of QB Mitchell Trubisky.
