Bears' Trey Burton: Absent from Friday's practice
Burton (sports hernia) wasn't seen at practice Friday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Burton participated in all five training camp practices to this point, so he could simply be taking a maintenance day. The 27-year-old underwent sports-hernia surgery in late May but doesn't expect to be limited for the start of the regular season.
