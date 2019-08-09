Burton (sports hernia) was inactive, as expected, when the Bears faced the Panthers.

Reports from coach Matt Nagy earlier in the week indicated that Burton's been missing practices as a precautionary measure, and that the tight end has not suffered a setback. Nagy also pointed out that the goal is to have Burton ready for Week 1. He's being selected as roughly a top-10 tight end in fantasy drafts, but to earn that draft position, he'll need to improve on a second half of the 2018 season in which he rarely surpassed 40 yards in a game.

More News
Our Latest Stories