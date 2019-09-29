Bears' Trey Burton: Active Week 4
Burton (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
While Burton's groin issue has lingered into Week 4, he'll nonetheless suit up for a third consecutive contest. His usage increased from 43 to 61 percent of the offensive snaps between Weeks 2 and 3, but so far he's managed to haul in just six of seven targets for 25 yards and no touchdowns. Burton will be hard-pressed to do much more against a Minnesota defense that has given up just eight catches for 84 yards to tight ends this season.
