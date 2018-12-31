Burton brought in five of six targets for 33 yards on the Bears' 24-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Burton paced the Bears in receptions and targets, and he posted his second straight five-catch effort to finish off the regular season. The five-year veteran's arrival this past offseason was met with plenty of anticipation after the upside he flashed in 2017 in Philadelphia, but Burton underwhelmed more often than not relative to those expectations. However, given that he enjoyed his longest stretch as a starter thus far in his career, Burton amassed career bests in receptions (54), receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (six). He'll look to make a postseason impact in next weekend's first-round clash against his old Eagles teammates.