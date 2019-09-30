Bears' Trey Burton: Another weak performance
Burton caught two passes for 16 yards in Chicago's 16-6 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.
For the second game in a row, Burton was targeted four times, but he's yet to surpass 20 yards in any of the three games he's played this season. However, it's possible he could've seen more work in this game, but the Bears had a commanding lead early in the second half, and they went to a very conservative offensive approach. It'll be difficult to trust Burton in fantasy lineups until he shows the ability to produce, but for fantasy owners who have room on their benches, he may be worth a stash as tight-end depth.
