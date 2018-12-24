Burton caught five passes for 30 yards in Chicago's 14-9 win over the 49ers.

Burton hauled in each of his pass targets, but his longest catch of the day was just eight yards, as the 49ers' defender typically tackled him as soon as he got the football. He's been unable to post more than 40 yards in any of his last nine games, and he'll end the regular season with a difficult matchup at Minnesota.

